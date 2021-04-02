Rajnath Singh inaugurates flyover in Lucknow

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Today 1,830 metre long and four-lane flyover has been inaugurated. The budget for the construction of the flyover is Rs 88 crore. The daily traffic on this route was found to be up to 42,000 and is continuously increasing. In June 2019, the work started and even during the pandemic, the assigned task was completed. The importance of the flyover is that it is built on a single pillar using modern technology."

Lucknow, April 2 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday, inaugurated the 2.2 km Tedhi Pulia flyover in Lucknow, his parliamentary constituency.

He thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was also present, for his cooperation.

Gadkari said that by 2022, the distance between Lucknow and Kanpur would be covered within half an hour with a new highway.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present, spoke of the development done by his government in the past four years.

--IANS

amita/rt