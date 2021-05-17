Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO for developing anti-COVID drug 2-DG

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday lauded the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for developing 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug for the treatment of COVID-19.



The Defence Minister also congratulated DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy, scientists and doctors involved in the making of the drug.

Singh along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released the first batch of 2-DG today.

"Whenever our country needed, DRDO has always supported the need of the hour. I congratulate the Chairman of DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, and heartily congratulate the scientists for developing this drug. I will personally the people involved in the making of the drug socially the chairman of DRDO," said Singh.

"Even we have put our level best energy, there is no need to sit relax as the experts sitting here know very well that the situation in near future is unpredictable. We will not sit relax, nor we will give up against COVID, we will win the war against COVID," he added.

The Defence Minister said that the drug has come with a ray of hope in our country.

"The drug has come with a ray of hope in our country. It is a great example of scientific progress. I believe the scientists of our country have the potential to tackle any drastic situation approaching our country," he said.

"Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has handed over the Anti-COVID drug 2DG to Delhi AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria and it will help the country in the fight against Covid," he added.

Singh also mentioned that oxygen production has been increased in the country and it will further be increased accordingly.

The 2-DG drug comes in powder form in a sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique. In the ongoing second COVID-19 wave, a large number of patients are facing severe oxygen dependency and need hospitalisation.

The drug is expected to save precious lives due to the mechanism of operation of the drug in infected cells. This also reduces the hospital stay of COVID-19 patients.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has already granted permission for the Emergency Use of the drug as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. Being a generic molecule and analogue of glucose, it can be easily produced and made available in plenty in the country. (ANI)