Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO for developing crucial defence technologies at par with international standards

During the visit, Director, TBRL Prateek Kishore briefed Rajnath Singh about the products developed by the laboratory and many critical technologies on which the work is in process. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy and other senior civil and military officials of the Ministry of Defence were also present.Addressing over 500 scientists & officials of DRDO, the Raksha Mantri lauded TBRL, which started as a two-room facility, for becoming an important RD establishment that is providing crucial defence technologies. He commended the role of the laboratory in the design and development of Multi-Mode Hand Grenade (MMHG), the first munition manufactured by the private sector for the Armed Forces, which was handed over to the Indian Army in the presence of Rajnath Singh in August this year. The grenade achieved functional reliability of more than 99.5 per cent in production. Rajnath Singh termed MMHG as world-class which reflects the capabilities of TBRL and the scientists.Lauding DRDO for developing systems at par with international standards, Rajnath Singh also mentioned about the Bund Blasting Device Mark II, designed and developed by TBRL, which was handed over to the Indian Army in his presentation earlier this month.The device is used to reduce the height of Ditch-cum-Bund obstacles to enhance the mobility of mechanised infantry during wartime. He appreciated the fact that the first phase of the production model has been successfully completed and the production of the system will also be done by the private sector through Transfer of Technology in the coming times.Rajnath Singh described these developments as indicators of the country's growing capability in products and technologies required to meet the operational requirements of the Armed Forces. He added, "These developments reflect the Government's vision to equip the Armed Forces with indigenously developed and state-of-the-art weapons/ equipment/systems through active participation of the private sector. This is advancing the country's military and economic strength towards self-reliance."Rajnath Singh also listed out other achievements of TBRL, including reaching an advanced level of development of 4th generation electronic fuses which will be contemporary as well as safer and more reliable and development of Baffle Range of just 20 acres from 500 acres that will provide full training of the troops using less land.He reiterated that India is a peace-loving nation and initiating any kind of conflict is against its values. He, however, assured the Nation that "our country is fully prepared to face any challenge if the need arises." He remembered former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and his famous quote 'In this world, fear has no place. Only strength respects strength.'Emphasising the increased use of technology in the dynamic warfare strategies of the present, Rajnath Singh exhorted all stakeholders involved in defence manufacturing to keep an eye on the latest technological developments and prepare themselves to stay contemporary with indigenous capabilities. To achieve this, he said, there is a need to strengthen technology forecasting and invest in cutting edge manufacturing and testing capabilities.He called for making academic institutions long-term partners stay abreast with the latest technologies, with a focus on building a strong theoretical foundation."A research and development institution like TBRL should aim to develop partnerships with academic institutions on a long-term basis. On the one hand, the academic institution will get to work on the core technological problems and scientists and technologists will be prepared for better employability. On the other hand, R&D institutions will get the emphasis on conversion into the actual product by moving from the theoretical analysis. It will be a win-win situation for both and will boost the defence ecosystem of the country," Singh said.Rajnath Singh also inaugurated the Augmented Environmental Test facility. Transfer of Technology for TRBL-developed warhead for Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Mk-II was handed over to Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur on the occasion. (ANI)