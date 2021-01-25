Rajnath Singh launches trailer of 'Fauji Calling' film

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched the trailer of the film 'Fauji Calling', an upcoming Hindi film showing the life of a family who is trying to come to terms with the loss of a family member in a war.



Defence Minister launched the trailer of the film on the eve of Republic Day eve in an event which was attended by the cast of the lead film, Sharman Joshi and Bidita Bagh, and director Aaryaan Saxena.

"I want to congratulate the team of Fauji Calling. It will be a source of inspiration for youth and it will be successful in invoke feelings of patriotism. I am sure of this," Singh said.

"This film tells the story of a soldier and his family. A soldier's family plays a big role in his bravery and I am sure the people of the country will like the film. It will invoke the feeling of respect for Jawans. I would wish the best for the film," he added.

The trailer of the film which was released today shows how a little girl, who loses her father in the war deals with post-traumatic stress disorder. From the trailer, it is apparent that the movie is highlighting the plight of a soldier's family and the sacrifices they have to make for the nation.

"Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it," a quote was featured in the trailer.

The film will release on February 25, 2021, and the movie is produced by Running Horses Films and Ovez Productions and presented by S Block. (ANI)

