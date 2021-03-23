Rajnath Singh leaves for Guwahati to address election meetings

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday left for Guwahati to address election meetings in Lumding and Hojai assembly constituencies of Assam.



"Leaving for Guwahati. Looking forward to addressing election meetings in Lumding and Hojai assembly constituencies of Assam. @BJP4Assam," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Guwahati ahead of the Assam assembly elections.

Besides Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh were also present at the grand meeting.

Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.

BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). On the other hand, Congress has formed a coalition with Bodoland People's Front (BPF), AIUDF, Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Left parties. (ANI)

