Rajnath Singh lights 'Victory Flame' to commemorate Kargil war

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A 'Victory Flame' was lit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday at the National War Memorial in Delhi, which will reach Drass in Jammu and Kashmir on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict.



The flame would traverse through 11 towns and cities to finally culminate at Drass where it will be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil War Memorial.

"I pay tribute to our soldiers who gave their life for the country. I also pay respect to the family members of those soldiers," Singh said on the occasion.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh and several senior officers attended the event.

Teams from several battalions of the Indian Army have undertaken trekking expeditions to commemorate the victory in various battles during the 1999 Kargil war.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year. (ANI)