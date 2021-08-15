Rajnath Singh, other union ministers hoist national flag at their residences

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy unfurled the tricolour at his residence. "Many events will take place across the nation during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. India should become corruption-free, poverty-free by 2047," he told ANI.Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoisted the national flag at his official residence.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion. He also posted on Twitter: "Many congratulations to all of you on the 75th Independence Day. May this year of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!''Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after hoisting the national flag at his residence said: "We attained Independence after a long struggle, now we are working towards becoming a 'New India' as we celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' this year."Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh also celebrated the day by unfurling the tricolour at his residence in Delhi.Security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident. (ANI)