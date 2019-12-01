Rajnath Singh praises BSF personnel for their courage, service to the nation

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday greeted Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on its Raising Day and hailed them for their courage, valour, fortitude and service to the nation.

"My greetings and best wishes to all @BSF_India personnel and their families on their Raising Day. We are proud of their courage, valour, fortitude and service to the nation," Singh tweeted.



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished BSF personnel and their families on the occasion.

BSF established on December 1, 1965, is a paramilitary force charged with guarding India's land border during peacetime and preventing transnational crime. It is under the administrative control of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It currently stands as the world's largest border guarding force. (ANI)

