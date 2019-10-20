Rajnath Singh speaks to Army Chief over escalating border tensions

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday spoke to Army Chief General Bipin Rawat over the situation following the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army today in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector.

According to sources, the Defence Minister is personally monitoring the situation and has asked the Army Chief to keep updating him over it.

Earlier today, two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed, while three other civilians were injured in the firing from the Pakistan Army in Tangdhara sector of Kupwara.The Indian Army, meanwhile, has continued giving a befitting response to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan forces.Indian forces escalated the scale of attacks and started targetting the terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian territory.Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others injured after Indian Army launched artillery attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir, sources told ANI.In ceasefire violation by Pakistan, two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir."Indian forces caused heavy damages and casualties to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector," an Indian Army spokesperson said. (ANI)