Rajnath Singh to address session today on completion of PM Modi's two decades in public life

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a valedictory session organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini on the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two decades in public office.



The address will begin at 12:45 pm today.

"Tomorrow at 12.45 PM, I shall address the valedictory session of a National Conference on 'Delivering Democracy: Reviewing Two Decades of Narendra Modi as Head of Government', organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini," tweeted Singh yesterday.

On October 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently serving his second term as the Prime Minister, has completed two decades in public office. (ANI)