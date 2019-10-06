Rajnath Singh to perform 'Shastra pooja' in France this Dushehra

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rajnath Singh will continue the tradition of performing 'Shastra Pooja' (worship of weapons) as the Defence Minister this year in Paris on the occasion of Dushehra where he is going to receive the Rafale aircraft on October 8.

Shastra Pooja is an old Hindu tradition where warriors perform pooja of their arms and weapons.



"During his days as Home Minister, Rajnath Singh would perform Shastra pooja every Dushehra. Now as a defence Minister also, he would continue the tradition," Defence officials close to Rajnath Singh said.

The Minister is leaving for Paris shortly where he is supposed to meet French President Emanuel Macron and then proceed to Bordeaux for receiving the first Rafale aircraft made for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his days as chief minister also used to perform Shastra pooja on every Dushehra of both ancient and modern arms. (ANI)

