Rajnath Singh to review progress of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier in Kochi today

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Southern Naval Command to review the construction work of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) in Kochi today.



He will be accompanied by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff.

Defence Minister will be visiting IAC today from 9:45 am to 10:45 am. Additionally, he will also visit other training units in Southern Naval Command.

Earlier on Thursday, Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the Indian Navy will become one of the top three Navies in the world in the coming years and continue to play a crucial role in protecting the nation.

His remarks came during his visit to the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka today to review the progress of ongoing infrastructure development under 'Project Seabird'.

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) has been designed by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (DND) & is being built at Cochin Shpyard Limited (CSL).

IAC is the most complex warship building project to have been indigenously designed & built.

IAC is at an advanced stage of construction and is scheduled to commence the Sea Trials in the forthcoming months. The ship had completed Basin Trial in November 2020 - proving the propulsion and power generation systems of the ship in harbour.

Once commissioned it would offer an incomparable military instrument with its ability to project Air Power over long distances, including Air Interdiction, Anti-Surface Warfare, offensive and defensive Counter-Air, Airborne Anti- Submarine Warfare and Airborne Early Warning. (ANI)