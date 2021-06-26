Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh on Sunday, said a government official.



On Friday, India and China have decided to maintain "stability on the ground and prevent any untoward incident" in the border area in eastern Ladakh at the 22nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

At the meeting, held after a gap of over three months, the two sides agreed to maintain dialogue to reach a "mutually acceptable solution" for complete disengagement from all friction points.

The two sides had a frank exchange of views on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The 21st meeting of the WMCC was held on March 12.

India and China have been engaged in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year.

However, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks. (ANI)