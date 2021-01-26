Rajnath Singh unfurls tricolour at his residence on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday unfurled the National Flag at his residence and greeted all the citizens on the occasion of Republic Day.



"Warm wishes to all citizens of India on the occasion of 72nd #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!" Singh wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The country celebrated the 72nd Republic Day and the Union Cabinet Ministers extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion.

The minister had launched the revamped Gallantry Awards Web Portal earlier on Monday. The website has been designed and developed to display the information on Gallantry Awards and the Awardees post-independence.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the entry and exit gates at various metro stations including Jama Masjid, Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, and Mansarovar Park among others in view of the tense security situation between farmer and the police in the national capital. (ANI)

