Rajnath Singh unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep [India], October 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday unveiled a six-foot-tall bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Kavaratti island of Lakshadweep.



Singh said that the people tried to push the island into extremism but locals never welcomed such people and their ideology and always followed the path of Mahatma Gandhi.

"A certain group of people always try to portray that BJP is anti-minority government but I would like to ask the schemes like Ujjwala, housing or free ration for the 80 crore population was for all. We believe in justice for all and appeasement for none," said Singh.

He further stated that PM Modi has sent him to Lakshadweep with the message that the people of the island are at a distance of 1000 km from Delhi but not from the heart.

On the occasion of152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the administration of Lakshadweep organised a three-day festival. This is the first public statue in the Union Territory.

In 2010 during United Progressive Alliance (UPA) tenure, the administration had brought a statue of Mahatma Gandhi that was to be installed on the island but after locals resisted, the plan was dropped. (ANI)

