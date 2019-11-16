Rajnath speaks to pilots who ejected safely after MiG-29 K aircraft crash in Goa

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday spoke to pilots -- Captain M Sheokhand and Lieutenant Commander Deepak Yadav, who have ejected safely during the MiG-29 K twin-seater aircraft crash in Goa.

"Spoke to the pilots, Capt Mrigank Sheokhand and Deepak Yadav of the MiG-29K, which crashed after the take-off from Goa today. It is a matter of great satisfaction that they managed to eject in time and both of them are safe. I pray for their good health and well-being," Rajnath said tweeted.



Navy, in a statement, said, "At about noon today, a MiG-29K twin-seater aircraft, on a routine training sortie, encountered a flock of birds after take off from INS Hansa Air Base at Dabolim Goa.

When the pilots observed the left engine had flamed out and the right engine had caught fire, they made attempts to recover aircraft but were unsuccessful due to damage and low height.

The pilots, showing the presence of mind, pointed the aircraft away from populated areas and ejected safely.

"The pilots are safe and have been recovered. There has been no loss of life or damage to property on the ground," the Navy said.

The aircraft involved in the crash was a trainer version of the fighter jet. An enquiry in the case has been instituted by the Navy. (ANI)



Navy, in a statement, said, "At about noon today, a MiG-29K twin-seater aircraft, on a routine training sortie, encountered a flock of birds after take off from INS Hansa Air Base at Dabolim Goa.When the pilots observed the left engine had flamed out and the right engine had caught fire, they made attempts to recover aircraft but were unsuccessful due to damage and low height.The pilots, showing the presence of mind, pointed the aircraft away from populated areas and ejected safely."The pilots are safe and have been recovered. There has been no loss of life or damage to property on the ground," the Navy said.The aircraft involved in the crash was a trainer version of the fighter jet. An enquiry in the case has been instituted by the Navy. (ANI)