Rajnath to attend SCO heads of states meet in Tashkent

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would represent India at the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) heads of states meeting, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on November 1-2, sources said here on Monday.

As per the Defence Ministry sources, Singh will also call on Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the visit. "Singh is scheduled to discuss issues of bilateral military co-operation between India and Uzbekistan with President Mirziyoyev," said a senior ministry official.

The SCO comprises India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. At the conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in June, SCO member states had called for closer coordination over terrorism's cross-border threat and comprehensive measures against terrorism and its ideology, and to eliminate the factors that promoted it. akd/pcj