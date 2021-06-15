Rajnath to speak at regional security meet today

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Defence minister Rajnath Singh will virtually address a meeting of a grouping comprising 10-nation ASEAN and some of its dialogue partners on Wednesday.



The Minister, during his virtual address at 6.30 am today at South Block, is likely to present India's views on dealing with major security challenges facing the region at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajanath Singh will participate in the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) tomorrow morning via video conferencing facility," the office tweeted on Tuesday.

The ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners -India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States - to strengthen security and defence cooperation for peace, stability and development in the region.

The inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi in 2010. (ANI)