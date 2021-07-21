Rajnath unveils Lalji Tandon's statue in Lucknow

The 12 feet high statue, made of gunmetal, has been made by sculptor Rajendra Prajapati and has been installed in front of the multi-level parking in the city centre.

Lucknow, July 21 (IANS) Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Wednesday unveiled the statue of former Madhya Pradesh Governor and senior BJP leader Lalji Tandon in Hazratganj on his first death anniversary.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Maurya and Dinesh and city Mayor Sanyukta Bharti were present on the occasion.

The leaders recalled Lalji Tandon's long association with Lucknow and his political contribution. Tandon passed away in July last year.

Tandon had a long association with Lucknow and Nagar Nigam. He was corporator for 10 years, MLC for 12 years, and MLA for three terms and also an MP.

His association with Lucknow has already acquired legendary proportions and he had been closely associated with the development of the state capital when the constituency was represented by former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

BJP spokesman Sanjay Chaudhary said that the statue had been installed by Lucknow Nagar Nigam.

Later, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath went to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences to see former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh who has now been shifted on to the life support system.

The SGPGIMS bulletin on Wednesday termed his condition as 'critical'.

