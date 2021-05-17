Rajnikanth donates Rs 50 lakh to CM's Public Relief Fund

The matinee idol also appealed to the people to follow the guidelines issued by the state government and adhere to all the Covid-19 protocols.

Chennai, May 17 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the state secretariat here on Monday and donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

Stalin had appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to donate money to the CM's relief fund to fight the second wave of Covid-19.

Several organisations, political parties and individual businessmen have contributed to the fund following the Chief Minister's appeal.

Meanwhile, CPI General Secretary D. Raja said on Monday that two party MPs and two MLAs would donate their one month's salary to the CMPRF.

CPM state Secretary K. Balakrishnan has also handed over an amount of Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister at the secretariat.

--IANS

