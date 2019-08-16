Rajouri : Review meeting held ahead of Krishna Janmashtami

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A meeting of district-level officials was held here on Friday to review arrangements for the forthcoming festival of Krishna Janmashtami.

District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, convened the meeting of officers from various departments to review arrangements.

The government has said it will lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, in a phased and gradual manner, after Friday prayers. The restrictions are imposed in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances and Dahi Handi competition.Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an eerie calm after Article 370 that gave special status to the state was abrogated and the state was reorganized into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)