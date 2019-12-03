Rajouri: Skill development centre opened for specially-abled persons, trainees to get monthly stipend

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A Skill Development Centre for specially-abled persons was inaugurated in Rajouri with an aim to boost employment opportunities among the persons with disabilities.

Speaking to ANI, District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad said: "The motive is to train the differently-abled persons and get them placements so that they are not seen as burden but as active breadwinners."He said that different courses will be offered here and the talent of candidates will be fully utilised."The step has been taken to inculcate in the feeling of self-reliance among specially-abled persons by giving them the right kind of environment. This would help them to not rely on their parents and change the attitude of society towards them," the DC said.Asad added the institute will impart skill training under various trades like LED Light Repair Technician, Domestic Data Entry Operator and Mobile Phone Hardware Repair Technician.Also, certificates will be issued to those candidates who will qualify for the final test after undergoing the course. The trainees will be provided with a stipend of Rs 4,600 per month. (ANI)