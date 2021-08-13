Rajouri terror attack not to hit grassroots democracy in J&K: BJP

On Thursday night, terrorists hurled a grenade at the residence of BJP leader Jasbir Singh in which a child was killed and four others injured.

Jammu, Aug 13 (IANS) Condemnations are pouring in over the terrorist attack on the residence of a BJP leader at the Khandli area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and the party said that efforts to strengthen grassroots democracy in the UT will not be affected.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and said the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack in the house of a political leader in Rajouri in which a 2-year-old child was killed & others were injured. My deepest condolences to family & prayers for early recovery of injured. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon," office of LG tweeted.

Condemning the attack, Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh in a tweet said the attack won't discourage PM Modi's commitment to grassroots democracy in J&K.

"Terror attack on BJP Mandal President Rajouri Urban, Sh Jasbir Singh's residence is highly condemnable. It is a handiwork of those who have developed vested interest in not allowing democratic and political processes to flourish. But certainly, this can't discourage PM @narendramodi's determined commitment to grassroot democracy in JammuAndKashmir," Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack. She tweeted: "Condemn the grenade attack in Rajouri in which a four year old child was killed and several others injured. My sympathies with their loved ones."

