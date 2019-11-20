Rajya Sabha : Anand Sharma raises the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Congress MP Anand Sharma raised the issue of withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"We urge the government that the issue of security of our leaders has to be beyond partisan political considerations," said Anand Sharma.

The Congress party on Wednesday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over "withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to certain persons".The SPG security cover given to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn last week by the central government after a security review. Their security detail was replaced with 'Z plus' security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).The leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Tuesday, gave an adjournment motion notice in the House on the Home Ministry's move to remove the special protection cover from the Gandhi family.Chowdhury and DMK leader TR Baalu later sought to raise the issue during zero-Hour but Speaker Om Birla did not let them speak saying the issue had already been raised by them.Yesterday, Congress members protested in Lok Sabha on the issue. (ANI)