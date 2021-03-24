Rajya Sabha adjourned for an hour condoling demise of AIADMK MP

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned for one hour to condole the demise of AIADMK MP A Mohammed John.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoled the demise of the AIADMK MP.



"The sad demise of A. Mohammed John, Member of Rajya Sabha, an Industrialist and politician fills me with huge shock and grief," read a statement issued by the governor.

With ongoing Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory, the curtailment of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament is likely, sources said.

According to sources, the month-long second part of the Budget session that started on March 8 is likely to be curtailed and may end on March 25.

The session, which was earlier to be concluded on April 8, could be adjourned sine die before time, sources added. (ANI)