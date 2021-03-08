Opposition ruckus over fuel prices in parliament

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 1 pm on Monday following repeated sloganeering by the Opposition against rising fuel prices in the country.



"You are aware that the ruling of the Chairman can't be reopened. It can't be discussed," said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh before adjourning the House till 1 pm, as Congress MPs continued to demand a discussion on fuel price rise and raised slogans.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am following sloganeering by Congress MPs demanding a discussion over the rise in fuel prices.

"Petrol and diesel prices are nearly Rs 100 per litre and Rs 80 per litre respectively. Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices have also gone up. Rs 21 lakh crores have been collected by putting excise duty/cess, because of this entire country including farmers are suffering," Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had said.

After slogans were raised, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said: "I don't want to take any drastic action on the first day."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the rise in fuel prices.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced from today with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

