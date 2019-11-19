Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following uproar over JNU issue

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Rajya Sabha proceedings were Tuesday adjourned till 2 pm following an uproar in the House by Congress and other opposition parties over an ongoing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issue.

The Upper House was adjourned after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow suspension of business under rule 267 given by the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswan.The JNU matter blew out of proportion last week at the university campus after a clash broke out between the students and police during a protest.The university had hiked the rate of a student single room rent from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month, for student double room from Rs 20 to Rs 600 per month and increased one-time refundable mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000. The fee was, however, partially rolled back. Now, the room rent for single-seater rooms will be kept to Rs 600 per month, while it will be Rs 300 for those students who come from the below poverty line (BPL) category.The Rajya Sabha Chairman also said the House will look into the issue of the uniforms of the Rajya Sabha Marshals."Secretariat of the Rajya Sabha after considering various suggestions came out with a new dress code for the marshals. But we've received some observations by some political as well as well-meaning people. I've decided to ask Secretariat to revisit the same," Naidu said. (ANI)