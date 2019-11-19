Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm over JNU, Kashmir

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The day two of the 250th session of Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar over alleged police action against protesting JNU students and detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, forcing the House chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till 2 P.M. on Tuesday.

Some members of the opposition parties raised the two issues soon after the House met for the day.

The police had allegedly baton-charged protesting JNU students on Monday. As many as 100 students were detained while many were injured as they tried to gherao the Parliament on the first day of the winter session.

The students demanded total rollback of the hike in hotel fees. The House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the adjournment notices received from members do not warrant setting aside the listed business of the day. "You will be disturbing the entire House. That is not a matter to adjourn business," he said. With members protesting the zero hour could not be continued. Meanwhile, the house mourned the death of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe with Chairman Naidu describing the leader of the African nation as a "true friend of India" and one of the tallest world leaders. Mugabe had died on September 6 at the age of 95. The Rajya Sabha also congratulated Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize in Economics for 2019. Indian-American Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee has won the Nobel prize in economics jointly with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for "experimental approach to alleviating poverty." nk/skp/