Rajya Sabha Budget Session's first phase curtailed by 2 days

The decision was taken in the Parliamentary Affairs Committee meeting chaired by the upper house's Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The first phase of Rajya Sabha's Budget Session will conclude two days ahead of the slated time with all political parties unanimously deciding on Sunday to end the sittings on February 13 in place of February 15.

Leaders of all political parties unanimously decided that the first part of the budget session would be conducted by February 13 so that the Parliamentary Committees attached to the Ministries and Departments can inquire into their demands for grants.

The session is being held in two parts this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The first part of the Budget Session for both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to conclude on February 15 while the second part will commence on March 8 and is expected to end on April 8.

The Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the Lok Sabha will sit from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Venkaiah Naidu assured the leaders of various political parties that all subjects would be discussed in the House and they will also get enough time to raise their issues.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is ready to debate and answer all the issues.

Among other members took part in the meeting included Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Anand Sharma, YSRCP's V. Vijayasai Reddy, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, BJP's Shiv Pratap Shukla, Vinay P. Sahasrabuddhe and Bhupender Yadav.

