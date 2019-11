New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced Arun Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh and KC Ramamurthy from Karnataka.

A former Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Ramamurthy had joined the BJP last month. Singh is the party's general secretary.

The by-election for the two Rajya Sabha seats will be held on December 12. (ANI)