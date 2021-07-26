Rajya Sabha faces disruptions, Goyal says govt has reached out to opposition parties but no consensus among them

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Monday faced several adjournments amid vociferous protests by the opposition over their demands with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stating that he had reached out to the opposition parties over the stalemate but "there is no consensus among them".



The Upper House saw five adjournments as the government sought to push its legislative agenda. The House was adjourned till 12 noon, 2 pm, by 3 pm, 4 pm and 5 pm.

When the proceedings resumed at 5 pm, RJD leader Manoj Jha alleged that the government has not reached out to the opposition leaders and was pressing its issues.

"The Ministers should reach out to the opposition members and evolve a formula for running the house. I am sorry to say, they have not reached out. They are pressing issues."

Piyush Goyal, who is also Leader of the House, said the government has been reaching out to the opposition parties.

"We reached out to different leaders of different parties on more than occasion. I personally reached out to the principal opposition parties but there is no consensus among them. I requested everyone to join me over a cup of tea for an informal discussion last Friday but unfortunately, two major parties refused to join me," he said.

Goyal again invited the leaders of the opposition parties for discussion.

"The government is keen for the House to run but it cannot be my way or the high way. It cannot be that either you accept what we are saying or we will not let the House run. This negative approach resorted by some opposition parties is harmful to the democracy of the country and goes against the principles of the House," Goyal added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that he and Goyal had approached Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for a discussion.

"He said that he will come back to us after consultations," he added.

The House was later adjourned for the day.

Both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing protests from opposition parties over their demands since the start of the monsoon session last week. (ANI)