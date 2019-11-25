Rajya Sabha marshals back to old traditional uniform after facing flak over military-styled dress

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): After facing flak by citizens over their new military-style uniforms, Rajya Sabha marshals were on Monday seen back in their old traditional Indian attire.

This comes after on November 21, the marshals shed only military-style peak caps after facing criticism in some quarters.

On November 18, the first day of the 250th session of Rajya Sabha, two marshals in military-style uniforms and caps marched in and much surprised all the members of the Upper House of Parliament.



It was a marked change from the earlier uniform in which they wore a 'bandhgala' and a 'safa.' The marshals wore a blue uniform with a military-style peak cap and stripes on shoulders.

The marshals were not wearing caps, which is seen as a part of the review process of the new uniform, and had drawn criticism from some ex-Army officers as well as some opposition members.

Former Army chief Gen VP Malik had said, "Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non-military personnel is illegal and a security hazard."

After the uniform came in for criticism, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on November 19 said that he received some observations from political as well as some well-meaning people concerning the uniform, which was decided by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and has asked it to revisit the same. (ANI)

