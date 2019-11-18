  1. Sify.com
  4. Rajya Sabha marshals get military-style uniform

Last Updated: Mon, Nov 18, 2019 23:04 hrs

Uniform of the marshals standing beside Rajya Sabha Chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu has been changed from white to blue on the 250th session of Upper House of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The first day of the historic 250th session of Rajya Sabha saw a visible change with marshals standing beside the seat of the Chairman in the House wearing a military-style uniform.


It was a marked change from the earlier uniform in which they wore a bandhgala and a safa.
The marshals wore a blue uniform with a military-style peak cap and stripes on shoulders. In summers, the marshals are likely to wear white uniforms which have a resemblance to the uniform of Navy.
Four marshals are always on duty among the pool of marshals when the House is in session.
Former Army chief Gen V P Malik disagreed with the changes and expressed his views in a tweet.
"Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non-military personnel is illegal and a security hazard," he said and hoped that early action will be taken in the matter. (ANI)

