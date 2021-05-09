Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra dies of COVID-19, PM Modi expresses grief

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)[India], May 9 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19.



He was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the demise of Mohapatra and said that he will be remembered for his contributions towards traditional crafts.

"Saddened by the demise of MP Shri Raghunath Mohapatra Ji. He made pioneering contributions to the world of art, architecture and culture. He will be remembered for his contributions towards popularising traditional crafts. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also mourns the death of Mohapatra.

"I am saddened to learn of the passing away of Raghunath Mohapatra, an internationally renowned artist and MP. He will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to the enrichment of the Art and Heritage of Odisha. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members and wish them well," Patnaik tweeted in Odia.

Mohapatra was awarded Padma Shri in 1975 and Padma Bhushan in 2001. He was also awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2013. (ANI)

