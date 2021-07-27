Rajya Sabha: Naidu raises concern over disruptions of House

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Amid the uproar by the Opposition, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday raised concerns about the continuous disruptions of the House.



Addressing the House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I am concerned about the media reports that some sections of the House are determined not to allow the House to function for the remainder of the session. Parliament is meant for making laws and to discuss public issues."

"Leaders of parties have voiced their concerns to me over the ongoing sorry state of affairs and for being deprived of raising issues of public concerns. I appeal to all of you to rethink this attitude," added Naidu.

Amid the uproar by the Opposition, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday.

Soon after starting the business on the sixth day of the Monsoon session, the Opposition parties started sloganeering over the 'Pegasus Project' media report issue.

On Monday, the Upper House saw five adjournments as the government sought to push its legislative agenda. The House was adjourned till 12 noon, 2 pm, 3 pm, 4 pm and 5 pm.

Both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing protests from opposition parties over their demands since the start of the monsoon session last week. (ANI)