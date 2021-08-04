Rajya Sabha passes 3 bills as opposition members continue protests

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha passed three bills on Wednesday as the opposition continued its protests against the government on its demands including probe into alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware.

The Upper House passed the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Lok Sabha also passed two bills amid opposition protests.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Limited Liability Partnership Amendment Bill and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Amendment Bill for passage in the Upper House.

The Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Amendment Bill proposes to decriminalise 12 offences under the Limited Liability Partnership Act and foster the ease of doing business in the country.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill was moved for passage by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Lok Sabha passed the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021.

The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was also passed in the Lower House. (ANI)