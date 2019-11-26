Rajya Sabha resolves to fight against 'scourge of terror' with determination: Deputy Chairman Harivansh

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): As India marked the 11th anniversary of Mumbai terror blasts that killed nearly 166 people in 2008, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Narayan Singh Harivansh on Tuesday said that the Upper House has strongly decided to fight against the "scourge of terror with determination."



"We reiterate our strong resolve to fight against the scourge of terror with determination and fortitude and devote ourselves to protect and strengthen the sovereignty and integrity of our nation," Harivansh said in the House.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300. (ANI)

