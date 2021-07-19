Rajya Sabha to pay obituary to departed MPs

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha will pay obituary to two members who died recently, on the first day of the monsoon session beginning on Monday -- Rajiv Satav and Raghunath Mohapatra and 11 other ex-members including Ajit Singh.

Union minister Sarbanda Sonowal will move "The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 to provide for the development, maintenance and management of aids to navigation in India; for training and certification of operator of aids to navigation, development of its historical, educational and cultural value; to ensure compliance with the obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration." The Lok Sabha has already passed this bill.