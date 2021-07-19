Rajya Sabha witnesses three adjournments amid opposition protest

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Amid ruckus by the Opposition on various issues including farmers' protest and price rise, Rajya Sabha witnessed its third adjournment on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday.



The House was adjourned till 3 pm. It was adjourned twice earlier

Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal slammed the opposition parties for forcing adjournments of the two Houses of Parliament.

"We condemn the manner in which opposition MPs behaved on the first day of the session today. We saw a very unfortunate situation both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, the address of the Chairman was interrupted too," Goyal told media persons.

"It is unfortunate that the introduction of OBCs, Dalits, SCs, STs, representatives of northeastern states, women as ministers was interrupted. A democratic process was halted by Opposition MPs. It is an insult to the democracy and people of India. We condemn this," he added.

The Opposition is seeking to corner the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including farmers' protest against three farm laws, price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

