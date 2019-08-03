Rajyavardhan Rathore turns musician with Babul Supriyo, Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): In a break from the montony of the ongoing parliament session, former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, along with singer-turned politicians Babul Supriyo and Manoj Tiwari, crooned one of the iconic songs of the legendary singer Kishore Kumar ahead of his birth anniversary.

Working hard, working happy :)

Visible high energy just prior to BJP MPs workshop under dynamic leadership of shri @NarendraModi ji to serve our nation better. @SuPriyoBabul @ManojTiwariMP @ravikishann pic.twitter.com/y4U4z6YxJD August 3, 2019

It wasn't all work for the trio, who took time out from the session to express their musical inclination and sang the famous song, which was shared by the former Olympian on his Twitter handle."Working hard, working happy :) Visible high energy just prior to BJP MPs workshop under the dynamic leadership of Shri Narendra Modi ji to serve our nation better," he captioned the video.

Thereafter the other multi-talented parliamentarians including Tiwari and Rathore and another Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan blended in to sing the soulful song, 'Ye Shaam Mastani.

Coincidentally, the footage popped up just a day ahead of the 90th birth anniversary of the legendary singer, popularly known as 'Kishore Da,' who has won almost all the prestigious awards of the Bollywood industry.

The BJP leaders assembled at a two-day weekend workshop on the agenda of the 'Abhyas Varga' training program, whose sessions will be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP working president J P Nadda. (ANI)