Rakesh Tikait demands establishment of agri research centre in Parliament

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday demanded establishment of a agriculture research centre in the Parliament premises so that rates of crops can be determined.



"The government dispels the Swaminathan report and thinks that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) that is being asked for is too much. Why not establish an agriculture research centre in the Parliament premises, grow crops there and decide their rates according to profit and loss after harvesting?" Tikait told ANI.

The BKU leader also said with this farmers' protest, political parties will now have to include farmer welfare in all elections and will have to address farmers' issues.

Earlier, Tikait had threatened the Centre that if the three newly enacted farm laws are not repealed, the farmers will march to the Parliament with 40 lakh tractors.

Speaking at a farmers' rally in Sikar in Rajasthan, Tikait said, "Our next call will be for a march to Parliament. We will tell them before marching. This time it won't be just 4 lakh tractors but 40 lakh tractors will go there if farm laws are not taken back."

Tikait also demanded that a new law should be enacted ensuring minimum support price for farmers.

This comes weeks after the violence that broke out in the national capital on January 26 during the farmers' tractor rally.

Farmer groups protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws strayed from the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi. They clashed with the police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital.

Many also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors. A total of 22 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police and in an incident at ITO a farmer died after his tractor overturned during the same rally.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)