Rakesh Tikait had lauded farm laws, now politics being played: MoS Agriculture Choudhary

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Thursday said that Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait himself had said in writing that the laws are beneficial and his father's soul can now rest in peace.



While speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Pusa Kisan Mela 2021, Choudhary contended that now, politics is being played on the farm laws.

"Today thousands of farmers from across the country have come to the Pusa Krishi Mela. And all of them have said that the laws are very beneficial for them. The farmers themselves have said that the laws will help them become Atmanirbhar," he said.

"The leaders of the Kisan Unions also know it well that the laws are beneficial. But politics has been infused into it. Their core issues of the farmers have been left behind. Rakesh Tikait had himself had written in an article that his father's soul must have been at peace after 27 years as the farmers will now benefit through these farm laws. But now I feel it has all become political," he added.

The Pusa Kisan Mela is organised by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute every year. This year it is being held for three days from February 25 to 27 in Delhi.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has reiterated that the central government is ready to talk to protesting farmers at any time.

This comes as farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had on Tuesday announced plans for marching to the Parliament with 40 lakh tractors in order to intensify pressure on the central government to withdraw the three farm laws.

Since November 26 last year, farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital, against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

