Rakesh Tikait to visit WB 14 days ahead of polls



Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Rakesh Tikait will be visiting West Bengal and attend one of the Mahapanchayats there on March 13, just 14 days ahead of the polls.

Polling to 294 Assembly seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

Source said that other farmers' leaders Dr Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav, Balbir Singh Rajewal etc. will also attend the Mahanpanchayat on March 12 while Tikait will address it on March 13.