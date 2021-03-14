Rakesh Tikait will lose security deposit if he contests polls, says BJP MP Vijaypal Singh Tomar

By Ashoke Raj



New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP and former National President of Rashtriya Kisan Morcha, Vijaypal Singh Tomar on Sunday slammed Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait saying that he will lose his security deposit a third time if he contests election.

"Rakesh Tikait is playing in the hands of the opposition parties, he will come to know the reality if he contests the election. The same Rakesh Tikait has forfeited deposit in the elections twice previously and if he contests the election, this will be forfeited again," Vijaypal Singh Tomar told ANI.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday had held a 'mahapanchayat' in Kolkata against the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre where Tikait appealed to voters of Nandigram not to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly polls.

On Tikait's appeal to not vote for BJP in the upcoming elections Tomar said, "Wherever Rakesh Tikait goes, all the opposition parties welcome him, Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and TMC in West Bengal. But all the farmers of our country are educated and they know the truth."

''The government is doing tremendous work for the farmers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If the new farm laws had not been in the interest of farmers, the BJP would not have won in Bihar, Ladakh and other elections," he added.

Further, he said on the farmer's protest, "Any movement runs on the strength of truth and non-violence, and in this movement, neither is present. No farmer can do what happened on January 26, which proves that no farmer is associated with this movement, just some people with political motives.''

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

