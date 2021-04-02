Rakesh Tikait's convoy attacked in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 2 (IANS) Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's convoy was allegedly attacked in Alwar on Friday. He alleged that the BJP men were behind the attack.

Tikait, on his Twitter handle, shared the video of his car whose window glass was smashed and accused the BJP of the attack.

He said, "Attacked by BJP's goons in Rajasthan's Alwar district's Tataarpur square at Bansur Road. Pics of murder of democracy."