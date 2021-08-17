Rakhi shops in Hyderabad offer 50 pc discount to COVID vaccinated people

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI): To encourage COVID-19 vaccination, a rakhi seller in Hyderabad is giving a 50 per cent discount to fully vaccinated people.



With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, some Rakhi shops in Hyderabad have stepped forward to show gratitude to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by providing offers and discounts for buying rakhis.

On Tuesday, while speaking to ANI, Pavan the owner of a rakhi shop said that this year they have been able to make good business compared to that of the previous year.

"After verifying their vaccination certificate, we'll give them a flat 50 per cent discount. Last year, lockdown affected our business," said Pawan.

Further, a customer said that rakhi stores, this year, are offering discounts over rakhis as a token of gratitude to those who got vaccinated.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual. (ANI)

