Rakhi special dessert recipes for diabetic patient

If you're a chocolate lover, dietician expert Vidhi Chawla has got you covered. Her recipe of Unsweetened Chocolate and Coconut Mousse is just the thing you need.

* Pinch of Stevia (As per your taste for sweetness)Instructions* We start with heating the pan or boiler, then add chocolate to milk to melt it. Then we add coconut milk and turn it into Chocolate Ganache

* Then add egg yolks to the base. Make sure to keep stirring, so there are no lumps or curdles



* Add Stevia in egg yolks as per your requirement and whip it as well. It will turn into whipped cream



* After ingredients are prepared, blend them till it is in the form of creamy texture



* Put it in the fridge or freezer, and serve it cold. You can garnish it with grated coconut

Fan of a pudding? expert Eshanka Wahi got your back. She has stored not one, not two but three different pudding recipes for you to enjoy.



A. Berry Blast Chia Pudding:



1. Mix 1 tbsp Chia seeds in 1/2 cup full-fat milk, 2 tbsp date paste and 1 tbsp full-fat cream. Keep stirring with a spoon for 2-3 mins until it blends completely

2. Refrigerate for 4-5 hours/overnight

3. Before serving, top it up with fresh berries, crushed almonds/walnuts

B. Cocoa Cinnamon Chia Pudding:



1. Mix 1 tbsp Chia seeds in 1/2 cup full-fat milk, 2 tbsp date paste, 2 tbsp cocoa powder, 1 tbsp cinnamon powder and 1 tbsp hazelnut butter. Keep stirring with a spoon for 5 mins until it blends completely

2. Refrigerate for 4-5 hours/overnight

3. Before serving, I added a strawberry, a cinnamon stick, 3-4 crushed pecans.

C. Coconut Mango Chia Pudding:



1. Mix 1 tbsp Chia seeds in 1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk, 1 and a half tbsp date paste. Keep stirring with a spoon for 5 mins until it blends completely

2. Refrigerate for 4-5 hours/overnight

3. Before serving, top it up with fresh mangoes cut in bite sizes and sprinkle coconut shavings/flakes

Diabetic tip: you can replace the date paste with the sweetener prescribed by your doctor in all three pudding recipes.

Finally, which celebration is complete without Halwa. Just for filling your halwa cravings and to maintain your health, expert Rohini Patil has a mouth-watering dessert recipe, Lauki ka Halwa.

Ingredients (Serving:- 2 servings)



1 1/4 cups of grated bottle gourd (dudhi/ lauki)

3/4 low-fat milk, 99.7 per cent fat-free

1 1/2 tsp stevia (sugar substitute)

1/4 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

1/2 tsp ghee

Instruction



Prep time:- 10 minutes

Cooking time:- 20-25 minutes

* Add 1 tsp of ghee in a non-stick kadhai, add grated bottle gourd to the kadhai and mix well



* Cover the kadhai with a lid and cook it for another 5 to 6 minutes on medium flame, stirring occasionally



* Now add the cardamom powder mix and milk, mix well, and on medium flame cook it for 14 to 17 minutes, stirring continuously



* Add 1 1/2 tsp of stevia and mix well



* Serve hot

