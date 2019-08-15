Raksha Bandhan: Women tie Rakhi to Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)[India], Aug 15 (ANI): Several women tied rakhi to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"Good wishes to all the citizens of Madhya Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan which is a symbol of the sacred relationship between a brother and a sister. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to protect and respect women and also take part in the growth of the state. Today, sisters from all over Madhya Pradesh tied Rakhi on my wrist," tweeted Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Hindi while also sharing a video of the occasion.



The women were seen applying Tilak on the forehead of the Chief Minister and gave him their blessings.

Today, along with Independence Day, people all over the country are celebrating the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the bond between brother and sister, with great fervour.

Rakshabandhan is a Hindu festival which is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of 'Saavan' of Hindu Calendar.


