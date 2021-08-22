Raksha Bandhan: Women from different organisations tie rakhis to Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 22 (ANI): Women from different organisations tied rakhis to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday.



"We are really glad to have this opportunity of tying the rakhi to the Chief Minister on this auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan. I along with all my sisters are very happy," said the secretary of Nagar Mahila Samiti who tied Rakhi to Sarma.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wished people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today.

"Deeply moved by the warm gesture of my beloved sisters belonging to different organisations, who tied Rakhi to me. On the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandhan, which celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters, I extended my heartfelt greetings to everyone," Sarma tweeted. (ANI)

