Ram Charan lauds fans’ efforts amid COVID crisis

Ram Charan today lauded the efforts of his fans during this pandemic situation. Mega fans have been helping the needy and providing financial assistance to the poor as well. From arranging oxygen cylinders to providing medicines, and groceries, the fans have been doing their bit of service.

He wrote an appreciative letter to his fans and released it on social media platforms.

“I have been closely watching the fans step up and strive hard to give back to society during the pandemic. From being the first to react to distress calls to taking various initiatives, you all did it with great devotion,” he lauded them.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s charitable trust has established oxygen banks in all the districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu